Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$2.89 EPS.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

