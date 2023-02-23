Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.10

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and traded as low as $18.00. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 15,873 shares changing hands.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.