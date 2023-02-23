Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.10

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and traded as low as $18.00. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 15,873 shares changing hands.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesa Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

