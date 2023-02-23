MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $83.96 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. MetaMUI has a market cap of $83.96 million and approximately $89,910.42 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

