Metavasi Capital LP Takes $2.35 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,665,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,326,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix Trading Down 5.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $17.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,455. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $397.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.