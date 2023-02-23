Meter Governance Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $53.29 million and $450,521.64 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00013112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,928,020 coins and its circulating supply is 16,937,613 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

