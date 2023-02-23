MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Hits $161.32 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $161.32 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $36.27 or 0.00152226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00217025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,836.59 or 1.00047680 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 37.62724687 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,733,325.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

