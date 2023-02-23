Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Lifted to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUKPY. Citigroup cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OUKPY opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.