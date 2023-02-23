Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,455.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,503.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,364.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $29,408,349. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.