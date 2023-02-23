MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $58,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

