MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.95 million.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

