Miller Investment Management LP Has $5.58 Million Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.2% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 95,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 1,007,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

