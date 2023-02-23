Miller Investment Management LP Has $8.20 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after buying an additional 160,987 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,461,000 after buying an additional 431,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,819. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.94.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

