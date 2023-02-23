Miller Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 1,799,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,052,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

