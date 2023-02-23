Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Cormorant Asset Management LP

Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 2.8% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $40,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.86. 112,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

