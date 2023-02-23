Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.53 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 3,873,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,255. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

