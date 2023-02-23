Mizuho Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $50.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

UDR opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 176.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $52,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

