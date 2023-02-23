MOBOX (MBOX) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, MOBOX has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $103.08 million and $12.28 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,476,981 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

