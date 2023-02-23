Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $158.17

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $158.17, but opened at $153.73. Moderna shares last traded at $148.25, with a volume of 2,336,753 shares trading hands.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.04.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,718,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,144 shares of company stock valued at $87,487,922. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

