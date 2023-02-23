Modine Manufacturing to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE MOD opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after buying an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 349,830 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.