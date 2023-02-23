Modine Manufacturing to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE MOD opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after buying an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 349,830 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

