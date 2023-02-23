Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -185.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

