Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.
MNTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $67,993.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,904,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516. Insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Momentive Global
Momentive Global Price Performance
MNTV stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.
About Momentive Global
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
Featured Articles
