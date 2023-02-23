Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Increases Dividend to GBX 68 Per Share

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 8.2 %

LON MGNS opened at GBX 1,768 ($21.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £837.15 million, a P/E ratio of 774.41, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330 ($16.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,561.75 ($30.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,615.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,607.58.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

About Morgan Sindall Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.