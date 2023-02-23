Morgan Stanley Boosts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $40.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 1.7 %

Avient stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,808,000 after buying an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its stake in Avient by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Avient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,981,000 after purchasing an additional 212,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.