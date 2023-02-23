Morgan Stanley Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $62.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

