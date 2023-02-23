Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.
Mosaic Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.
MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.
