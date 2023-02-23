MovieBloc Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.54 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $59.54 million and $4.04 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00425397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,729.53 or 0.28179072 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.