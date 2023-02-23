MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €239.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €239.00 ($254.26) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($228.72) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($254.26) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($297.87) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of MTX opened at €229.50 ($244.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($158.72) and a twelve month high of €234.00 ($248.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of €219.02 and a 200-day moving average of €192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

