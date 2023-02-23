Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.56.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.40.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.