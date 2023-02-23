MVL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $100.76 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00425578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.76 or 0.28191071 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MVL

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

