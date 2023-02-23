MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Earnings Results

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

MYR Group Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $13.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,657. MYR Group has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $119.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

