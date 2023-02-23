NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.12. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

