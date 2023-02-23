National Bankshares Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$15.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.20. 1,863,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,777. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.11. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at C$5,806,188. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

