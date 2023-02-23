National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.21

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.21 and last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 291230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,631,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 390,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after buying an additional 295,007 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

