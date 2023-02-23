National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

National Health Investors Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,037,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

