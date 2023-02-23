Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 503 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 264.36%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

