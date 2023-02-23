Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 97.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $311.08 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

