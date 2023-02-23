Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $561,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 20.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Towle & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $257.50 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.28 and its 200 day moving average is $234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

