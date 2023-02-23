Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

