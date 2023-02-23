Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,059 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,700 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $26,680,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $61.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

