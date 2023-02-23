Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 338 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 481.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $548.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

