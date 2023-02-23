Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 744 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

VRTX stock opened at $294.36 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

