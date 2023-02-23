Needham & Company LLC Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $34.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Veracyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 262,223 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

