NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.19. 3,295,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

