NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

