NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.