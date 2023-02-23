NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on NTST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
