New England Asset Management Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average of $197.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

