New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. New York Mortgage Trust makes up about 2.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,056. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.