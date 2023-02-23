Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $394.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.85. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Further Reading

