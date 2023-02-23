NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $559-569 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 7.9 %

NICE stock opened at $198.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.85. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.25.

Institutional Trading of NICE

About NICE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NICE by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

