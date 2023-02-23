Nicholas K. Akins Sells 6,977 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.35. 1,536,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,034,000 after purchasing an additional 721,058 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.